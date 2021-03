Walker, Muyres earn top quarter-finals spot at mixed doubles championship

Kirk Muyres' stellar shot in the 8th end leads to 2 points as he and Laura Walker beat Nancy Martin and Tyrel Griffith 7-6 at the 2021 Canadian mixed doubles curling championships in Calgary. Walker and Muyres finish their pool with a perfect 6-0 record and are seeded 1st heading into the quarter-finals.