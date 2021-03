Rose Steer, of Rose’s Rockettes, celebrates her 106th birthday

Rose Steer, creator of a popular Toronto dance group, celebrated her 106th birthday on Tuesday. Rose’s Rockettes was made up of 22 senior ladies, who danced in full makeup, high-kicks and costumes in a chorus line. They entertained in many senior residences in the 1970s, as well as popular city venues like the Canadian National Exhibition. Steer’s family put on a birthday celebration for her on Tuesday at the same nursing home she and her group performed at the grand opening of 30 years ago.