Viola Desmond Awards honour Ryerson students, Toronto MP as Black women trailblazers

Ryerson University's Viola Desmond Awards were held Monday, celebrating the achievements of Black women trailblazers. Recipients this year include Toronto Centre MP Marci Ien and outstanding leaders in the Ryerson community such as Juanita Stephen, Pauline Mwangi and Sharmaine McKenzie. The virtual ceremony also honoured high school students already making a difference in the Greater Toronto Area. Natalie Kalata has their stories.