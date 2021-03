Clerel

Radio

14:45

Combining a voice like honey with a love of old soul artists like Otis Redding, Clerel is poised for greatness. Born in Cameroon and now based in Montreal, Clerel grew up listening to his parent's records which ranged from hymns to Afrobeat to french chanson. He learned to play guitar while studying chemistry in university, and after graduating, hung up his lab coat and headed for Montreal's open mic nights and there was no turning back.