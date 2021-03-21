Skip to Main Content
Cost of Living27:31Why it's so hard to get cell phone competition in Canada - and why are online recipes so darn long?

Why it's so hard to get cell phone competition in Canada - and why are online recipes so darn long?

  3 hours
  • Radio
  27:31

This week the Cost of Living team gets an insider's look at what it takes to compete in Canada's telecom industry from the former CEO of Wind Mobile. Also have you ever wondered why you need to find out about someone's favourite blanket, why their kids love the colour mauve, and the story behind an interesting pair of socks before you find out how to make a simple chocolate chip cookie? We explain the ingredients in those never-ending online recipe posts. Finally, we say goodbye to a Canadian breakfast cereal — one that has some fans searching stores across the country for the few remaining boxes.

