To celebrate his 30th birthday, Ottawa-based artist Aquil Virani decided to send 30 letters to 30 people, saying thank you. His mailing list runs the gamut from a childhood martial arts instructor to a friend’s mother, to a famous hockey player, a broadcaster, contemporary artists, and political activists. Aquil's inspiration for the project runs much deeper than a milestone birthday, though. It all comes from the one letter, years back, that he didn't send on time. It’s the story of a life thus far, in 30 letters of gratitude. PLUS, advice from Doc Project listeners to their 30-year-old selves.

