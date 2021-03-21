Skip to Main Content
The Doc Project40:4930 Letters

30 Letters

To celebrate his 30th birthday, Ottawa-based artist Aquil Virani has composed 30 letters of gratitude to people who have inspired, moved, and helped shape him over the first 30 years of his life. His mailing list runs the gamut from a childhood martial arts instructor to a friend’s mother, to a famous hockey player, a broadcaster, contemporary artists, and political activists. Aquil's inspiration for the project runs much deeper than a milestone birthday, though. It all comes from the one letter, years back, that he didn't send on time.

