Meet Michael London, one of Toronto’s few Black interior designers

This city is a hotbed for design and innovation, and Michael London has helped contribute to that reputation. London is one of the few Black designers in the high-end market with projects that include luxury developments, but he didn't start out with that goal. London first studied architecture, and it wasn't until a co-op placement at the prestigious Gluckstein Design firm that everything changed. Our Toronto’s Marivel Taruc spoke to him about his journey.