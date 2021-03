These students started ‘Black Futures Lab’ — a group aimed at creating an inclusive environment at their Mississauga school

A group of Mississauga students saw a need for their high school to better support Black students — so they started a group to do just that. Kiya Busby and Hireé Dugassa are two members behind Our Lady of Mount Carmel Secondary School’s “Black Futures Lab,” a group that aims to foster a more inclusive environment through education and discussion. Kelda Yuen spoke with the pair to talk about what they've been doing — and why it's important.