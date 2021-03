Amaka Queenette

15:09

Amaka Queenette was born in Nigeria and came to Canada when she was seven. She grew up singing, both at church where she led the worship team, and at school where she explored every musical opportunity. She's currently studying to be a nurse while also expanding her music career - because she wants to help people. You can hear her combining both of those passions in her song “Suffocate” - where she interviews her friends and colleagues about love.