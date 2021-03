Here's some of the highs and lows of the auto industry in the past year

Brian Kingston, head of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association, says it's been a rough time for the auto industry. Lay offs in Windsor-Essex, contract negotiations, as well as being in and out of lockdown. Despite the tough year, there's highlights, including billions of dollars of investments by automakers. He says now it's up to the provincial and federal government to make those dollars count.