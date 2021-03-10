Toronto’s poet laureate marks one-year anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 pandemic. As a tribute to the past year, A.F. Moritz, Toronto’s poet laureate, presented a poem during Toronto City Council on Wednesday. “Exactly Here the Marvel Spoke Memorial of a Plague Year: March 2020 – March 2021” not only remembers those we lost, but also highlights the need for hope as we move forward. Take a look. (Photos courtesy of Evan Mitsui & Michael Wilson/CBC, Frank Gunn & Chris Young/The Canadian Press)