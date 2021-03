How the Thorncliffe Park community is rallying together to help families during the pandemic

Members of Thorncliffe Park community have been helping each other out during the pandemic. Residents have been checking-in and bringing families supplies they need when someone has tested positive for COVID-19. Now, those volunteers are giving back in an even bigger way by helping distribute food to dozens of families in need. We caught up with two of the volunteers, who know first hand why this is so important.