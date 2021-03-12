Ontario Morning - Friday March 5, 2021 - Part 1

Radio

49:30

A new study will be conducted to find out how many educators have gotten COVID-19 at school since the pandemic started and what kind of stress this school year has caused them. We hear from from the project's lead Brenda Coleman. She's a clinical scientist at Sinai Health, and an assistant professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Toronto; Megan Read has te business digest; The CBC's Jason Olser reports on 'slow dating'; Indigenous women who own businesses have had it especially tough during the pandemic. We find out more from Tabatha Bull of the Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business and small business owner Keri Gray.