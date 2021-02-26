How a pandemic-style digital showcase is amplifying the voices of racialized and stigmatized artists

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted long standing inequalities, but at the same time, it's also fuelled collaboration. Earlier this month, corporations and creators banded together to help amplify the voices of racialized and stigmatized communities. They created a digital showcase — called Artists for Social Change — which gave BIPOC, newcomer and LGBTQ+ artists a chance to show off their talents and learn from industry leaders. Our Toronto’s Marivel Taruc spoke with the participants and learned more about what’s next.