Hot Air feat. Krystle Dos Santos

Radio

54:00

Krystle Dos Santos won her second Western Canadian Music Award for "Bloom/Burn", an album of contemporary R & B and soul produced by Vancouver area trumpeter, and groove maestro Chris Davis. As a young person, Dos Santos was deeply influenced by the musical theatre and singers like Etta James, Nina Simone and Jully Black. Last year she premiered "Hey Viola!" a musical she co-created with Tracey Power celebrating the life of Black Canadian civil rights activist and business woman, Viola Desmond.