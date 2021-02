This 76-year-old used to run marathons. Here’s how her life changed after she was assaulted

Toronto police have released details about the assault of a 76-year-old runner by a cyclist in the downtown core. Marion Raycheba used to be an avid runner who participated in marathons. Now she uses a walker and suffers from imbalance and vertigo. Jessica Ng spoke to her about her treatment — and how her life has changed.