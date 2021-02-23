Skip to Main Content
Kamloops councillor brings motion to change new late fee for dog owners

Denis Walsh wants the city to admit it made a mistake in how it brought in a new late fee for dog owners. Starting this year, people who didn't pay for their dog's licence on time were charged a fee $32.50 per licence. Walsh says that seems unreasonable and the Kamloops city councillor has put forward a motion to change it. It'll go before council tomorrow.

