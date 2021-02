Kamloops Mattress recycling program at crossroads

Radio

5:11

If you head out along Mission Flat road, You'll get to a property that is pilled high with thousands of pieces of wood and inside the building are thousands of mattresses. It's part of a recycling program run by ASK Wellness and five years after it started, the program is at a turning point. Daybreak's Jenifer Norwell stopped by to hear more.