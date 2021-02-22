WATCH LIVE: The National for Sunday February 21st

Skip to Main Content

Navigating Canada's new travel restrictions

The National

4 hours agoVideo
8:25

Inuit on Baffin Island could decide fate of far north iron ore mine

The National

5 hours agoVideo
4:10

Bradley Barton found guilty of manslaughter in death of Cindy Gladue

The National

6 hours agoVideo
2:25

Ontario begins testing asymptomatic students for COVID-19

The National

6 hours agoVideo
2:00

Stay-at-home orders extended in Toronto, Peel and North Bay Parry-Sound

The National

6 hours agoVideo
2:48

Toronto Stock Exchange launches world’s first Bitcoin ETF

The National

6 hours agoVideo
2:07

More children suffering from COVID-19 related inflammatory illness

The National

6 hours agoVideo
2:04

Some say online vaccine portals could shut out most vulnerable

The National

7 hours agoVideo
2:01

Modelling warns COVID-19 cases will rise with variants

The National

7 hours agoVideo
1:50

Mars rover Perseverance successfully arrives at Red Planet

News

1 day agoVideo
2:45

Atlantic City's former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino demolished

CBC News

3 days agoVideo
0:28

Blue-coloured stray dogs found near derelict Russian chemical plant

News

3 days agoVideo
1:00

Video captures moment of avalanche, catastrophic flood in northern India

News

12 days agoVideo
0:58

