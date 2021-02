[Full episode] Rupi Kaur, HAIM, Walter Mosley

Radio

1:15:48

Rupi Kaur talks about her new poetry collection Home Body and shares how sudden fame impacted her mental health. Sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim of the band HAIM open up about sexism, sisterhood and their latest album Women in Music Pt. III. Author Walter Mosley discusses his groundbreaking novel Devil in a Blue Dress on its 30th anniversary.