Orphan buildings need love too

Orphan buildings need love too

  1 hour ago
  • Radio
  • 3:46

With more Canadians working from home, the demand for office space is not as high as it used to be. And that means there are plenty of buildings and whole floors of office towers that are sitting empty right now. But that doesn't mean those spaces can be left alone. CBC's Blair Sanderson has a look at why unoccupied buildings deteriorate faster, and what can be done to slow the decline.

