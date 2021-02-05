Skip to Main Content
Front Burner26:24Proud Boys and the thorny definition of terrorism

Proud Boys and the thorny definition of terrorism

  • 6 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 26:24

The Canadian government recently listed the Proud Boys and three other far-right organizations as terrorist entities. They also moved to list nine other militant Islamist groups. For some people, this is a huge win. But others worry it's a sign that the war on terror is continuing to expand, and they're concerned about who might get caught up in its dragnet. Today, Ben Makuch a national security reporter for Vice, and Michelle Shephard, author of Decade of Fear: Reporting from Terrorism's Grey Zone, wade through the complex ramifications.

