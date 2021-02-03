Two weeks without contact: A mother and lawyer talk about the Maplehurst Correctional Complex which has a COVID outbreak

Radio

12:56

The Maplehurst Correctional Complex is battling a mass COVID-19 outreak. The jail went into "full lockdown" last month and The Ministry of the Soliciter General confirms the facility is over capacity. We hear from the mother and the lawyer of two inmates on the challenges of connecting and advocating for those inside.