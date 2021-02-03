Skip to Main Content
Front Burner22:17'Anti-Alberta' investigation mired in controversy

'Anti-Alberta' investigation mired in controversy

  • 6 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 22:17

In the summer of 2019, newly elected Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said he was determined to blow the lid off of what he called a "shadowy," foreign-funded campaign to crush Alberta's oil and gas industry. He mentioned Russia, OPEC and the Rockefeller Foundation as possibly playing a role. And he announced an inquiry to get to the bottom of it. But three delays and $3.5 million later, evidence of a shady international campaign has yet to materialize. And the still-ongoing inquiry has been mired in allegations of cronyism, climate denialism and conspiracy theories. Jennie Russell and Charles Rusnell — investigative reporters with CBC Edmonton — join us to explain how the inquiry into "anti-Alberta energy campaigns" started and how it's going.

Recommended for you

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

Trending Now

Flames' Tanev scores with shot from own blue-line

Hockey

1 day agoVideo
0:51

What it’s like to stay at a quarantine hotel (Marketplace)

The National

1 day agoVideo
3:40

GRAPHIC WARNING - Rochester, N.Y., police officers suspended after allegedly using pepper spray on a child

News

2 days agoVideo
4:19

Antiques dealer finds treasure trove in Edmonton house

CBC News Edmonton

4 days agoVideo
3:13

Surfing the waves in Tofino, B.C. with sea lions - Wild Canadian Weather

Documentaries

27 days agoVideo
2:52

now