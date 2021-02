Toronto historian speaks to significance of Black History Month amid COVID-19

Monday marks the beginning of Black History Month. Many events are scheduled to take place virtually, including several held by the Ontario Black History Society. Natasha Henry is the group’s president, as well as a teacher and historian. She spoke to CBC Toronto at 6 host Dwight Drummond about the significance of the next 28 days and how the pandemic has disproportionately impacted BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) communities.