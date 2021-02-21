Fort Nelson dog sled team; Prince George Christmas movie; Cultural vaccine hesitancy:Full episode for Monday, February 1, 2021: Daybreak North

2:05:26

We check in with Fort Nelson's championship Streeper Kennels as they try to reclaim the Pedigree Stage Stop Race in Wyoming; Learn about rapid testing in long-term care homes; Hear about vaccine hesitancy in BIPOC communities; Investigate e-transfer fraud; Speak to the director of a new Christmas movie being filmed in Prince George.