Learning the ropes of long term care

Radio

4:15

Across the country nursing homes have come under intense scrutiny, with outbreaks in some facilities taking lives in often shockingly high numbers. For those who work inside these homes, the task of limiting the spread of COVID-19 has made their jobs even harder than they were before, and job burn-out is very real. And yet, new people are stepping up every day to meet the growing demand for long term care. CBC's Blair Sanderson visited a continuing care training school to find out what motivates people to enter this line of work.