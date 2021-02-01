Skip to Main Content
Columnists from CBC Radio4:15Learning the ropes of long term care

Learning the ropes of long term care

  • 2 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 4:15

Across the country nursing homes have come under intense scrutiny, with outbreaks in some facilities taking lives in often shockingly high numbers. For those who work inside these homes, the task of limiting the spread of COVID-19 has made their jobs even harder than they were before, and job burn-out is very real. And yet, new people are stepping up every day to meet the growing demand for long term care. CBC's Blair Sanderson visited a continuing care training school to find out what motivates people to enter this line of work.

Recommended for you

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

Trending Now

Antiques dealer finds treasure trove in Edmonton house

CBC News Edmonton

2 days agoVideo
3:13

Two Canada Post workers suspended for refusing to deliver Epoch Times

The National

2 days agoVideo
1:59

Sask. girl goes viral on TikTok by spreading one good vibe at a time

News

3 days agoVideo
0:45

Jet the crow has the eye for colours

CBC News Manitoba

4 days agoVideo
0:41

How short selling works

CBC News

2 years agoVideo
0:46

now