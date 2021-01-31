Skip to Main Content
Unreserved13:23'There are alternatives to what Canada tells us is possible': Hayden King on Indigenous land reclamation

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • 13:23

“Maybe the loudest demand in our relationship with Canadians has been for land restitution, for honoring treaties, for getting the land back,” said Hayden King, who is the executive director of the Yellowhead Institute, a First Nation-led research centre based at Ryerson University.

