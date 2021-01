Toronto art gallery, The Power Plant, finds ways to thrive amid pandemic

February is Black History Month, and Our Toronto is spending this time recognizing the achievements and contributions made by Toronto's Black community. First up, Gaëtane Verna. She's the first Black director of The Power Plant — a free, public, contemporary art gallery. It had to shift its programming when the pandemic hit, but under Verna's leadership, it never lost focus on the importance of art. Marivel Taruc spoke to Verna about the transition and art’s contribution to societal change.