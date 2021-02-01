The Freedom Singer

Radio

50:08

Singer-songwriter Khari Wendell McClelland is a member of the Vancouver-based gospel group The Sojourners. Some years ago Khari was reading a book about a couple who escaped from slavery in the 1800s by traveling from his hometown of Detroit into Canada. He suddenly stopped and thought, "What was the music that followed these people on their journey?" The question was especially meaningful for McClelland, as his own great-great-great grandmother had once traveled the same route on the Underground Railroad. He retraced that journey in the summer of 2015 to learn his family history, and to resurrect the songs that inspired slaves who took the secret routes into Canada between 1840 and 1860. This concert - entitled The Freedom Singer - is the result of Khari's quest to re-connect with the memory of his great-great-great grandmother Kizzie, a 16-year-old slave who crossed into Canada from Detroit after a 200-mile barefoot trek from the south to escape slavery. What Khari discovered were songs and fragments of songs in archives in Halifax and southern Ontario near Amherstburg - many of which are sung here for the first time publicly in a very long time. These are abolitionist songs of the mid-1800s with deep and painful lyrics. Khari reimagined many of them with a more current sound, and was more faithful to a traditional sound in others. Still others are traditional gospel songs he sings with The Sojourners, and a few more are from Khari's own 2016 EP Fleeting is the Time. For this concert in Studio 40 at CBC Vancouver, Khari Wendell McClelland is joined by his Sojourners bandmates, plus a host of other fine Vancouver musicians.