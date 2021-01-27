Skip to Main Content

Windsor talent part of Stratford Festival's first theatre show since pandemic

News

6 hours agoVideo
1:39

Windsor talent part of Stratford Festival's first theatre show since pandemic

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Stratford Festival is bringing people inside its theatre (virtually) through a series of nine cabaret performances. The production, called Up Close and Musical, has strong ties to Windsor both in front of and behind the camera. CBC News spoke with UWindsor grad and cabaret singer Alexis Gordon along with Nick Shields, co-owner of Suede Productions which shot and edited the series. Show clips courtesy of Stratford Festival and Suede Productions.

Recommended for you

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

Trending Now

Outrage over B.C. couple jumping COVID-19 vaccine queue

The National

2 days agoVideo
2:04

Hey Sidney Crosby, watch this kid's stickhandling skills

News

2 days agoVideo
1:29

Bhangra dancing to Celtic music in the Yukon wilderness is the mash-up we didn't know we needed

Arts

2 days agoVideo
2:03

Dr. Deborah Birx reveals Trump insiders believed COVID-19 was hoax

The National

3 days agoVideo
2:07

How short selling works

CBC News

2 years agoVideo
0:46

now