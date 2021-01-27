Windsor talent part of Stratford Festival's first theatre show since pandemic

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Stratford Festival is bringing people inside its theatre (virtually) through a series of nine cabaret performances. The production, called Up Close and Musical, has strong ties to Windsor both in front of and behind the camera. CBC News spoke with UWindsor grad and cabaret singer Alexis Gordon along with Nick Shields, co-owner of Suede Productions which shot and edited the series. Show clips courtesy of Stratford Festival and Suede Productions.