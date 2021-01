Family mourns 19-year-old Ontario teen who died of COVID-19

We’re learning more about a 19-year-old Syrian refugee who worked at a long-term care home near London, Ont. and died after contracting COVID-19. Yassin Dabeh, is the youngest person in the region to die from the virus. Meanwhile, doctor’s say the situation inside long-term care homes is a "humanitarian crisis." Farrah Merali has the story