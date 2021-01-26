Episode 1: The Jane Does

The world would not be talking about ‘Peter Nygard, the predator’ if it weren’t for a group of ten mostly Bahamian girls and young women who accused the fashion mogul of raping them. Two original ‘Jane Does’ tell their stories. They say, in their early teens, they were lured with false promises to Nygard’s palatial estate in the Bahamas, and attacked. We also learn about the so-called “pamper parties”: events thrown by Nygard made to sound luxurious and fun ... but whose purpose was far more sinister.