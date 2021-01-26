Skip to Main Content
Evil By Design46:00Episode 1: The Jane Does

Episode 1: The Jane Does

  • 3 hours
  • Radio
  • 46:00

The world would not be talking about ‘Peter Nygard, the predator’ if it weren’t for a group of ten mostly Bahamian girls and young women who accused the fashion mogul of raping them. Two original ‘Jane Does’ tell their stories. They say, in their early teens, they were lured with false promises to Nygard’s palatial estate in the Bahamas, and attacked. We also learn about the so-called “pamper parties”: events thrown by Nygard made to sound luxurious and fun ... but whose purpose was far more sinister.

Recommended for you

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

Trending Now

Hey Sidney Crosby, watch this kid's stickhandling skills

News

4 hours agoVideo
1:29

Dr. Deborah Birx reveals Trump insiders believed COVID-19 was hoax

The National

23 hours agoVideo
2:07

New details about the resignation of Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette

The National

3 days agoVideo
2:43

How Bernie Sanders got the mittens

Radio

3 days agoVideo
1:03

Ottawa boy, 13, capturing urban coyotes on camera

CBC News Ottawa

5 days agoVideo
0:33

now