Skip to Main Content
Front Burner25:01‘The Storm’ never came, and QAnon believers are shook

‘The Storm’ never came, and QAnon believers are shook

  • 6 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 25:01

QAnon believers are in turmoil. For years the baseless, wide-ranging conspiracy theory has gained steam, making serious inroads in Canada after exploding in the United States. QAnon believers think a blood-thirsty, child-trafficking cabal is running the world and that Donald Trump will bring justice through a day of reckoning known as “The Storm”. But now, following Joe Biden’s inauguration, many QAnon followers are devastated and disillusioned — while others are doubling-down. Today on Front Burner, Daily Beast politics reporter Will Sommer joins us to discuss what might happen to QAnon and its followers next.

Recommended for you

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

Trending Now

New details about the resignation of Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette

The National

2 days agoVideo
2:43

How Bernie Sanders got the mittens

Radio

2 days agoVideo
1:03

7-Eleven manager allegedly assaulted after telling customer to wear mask

CBC News BC

3 days agoVideo
0:51

Ottawa boy, 13, capturing urban coyotes on camera

CBC News Ottawa

4 days agoVideo
0:33

Montreal figure skater Elladj Baldé breaks down barriers on the ice

CBC News Montreal

6 days agoVideo
2:35

now