GTA therapist uses TikTok to spread wellness tips amid the pandemic

Coping with COVID-19 has been a challenge for everyone. It's something Woodbridge therapist Nadia Addesi recognized early on in the pandemic. So, she came up with a way to share mental health strategies over social media. She started a TikTok account — a platform of videos less than a minute long — and in no time, she picked up three million followers. Her videos have also been viewed nearly 30 million times. Our Toronto’s Marivel Taruc spoke to Addesi about her videos and what’s next.