World's Fastest Gamer on CBC: Season 1 - Episode 4

The remaining 6 gamers race in the iconic Le Mans 24 Hours. After a gruelling 24 hours 2 will be selected to test in the McLaren simulator with an ultimate winner chosen from the high pressure session. The winner immediately boards McLaren’s private jet as he is whisked straight to Abu Dhabi to begin his new career in Formula 1.