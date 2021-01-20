Italy’s secretive ‘Ndrangheta Mafia on trial

Skip to Main Content
Front Burner23:25Italy’s secretive ‘Ndrangheta Mafia on trial

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 23:25

More than 350 people currently face trial for their alleged connections with one of Italy’s most powerful Mafia syndicates, the ‘Ndrangheta. The crime group is known for its secrecy. Bosses, accused of murder, money laundering, and drug trafficking, often hide in bunkers in Calabria, even though their business extends around the world. Italy has not held a Mafia trial of this scale since the late 1980s — when the Cosa Nostra was under fire for their operations in Sicily and abroad. Today on Front Burner, CBC Rome correspondent Megan Williams on the ‘Ndrangheta mafia, its evolution, and what this trial could mean for their future.

