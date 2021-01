She dealt with food insecurity in her past. Now she’s a leading voice fighting against it

When Leticia Deawuo immigrated from Ghana, she was reliant on food banks. Now, she’s a leading voice in the Jane and Finch community — actively fighting against food insecurity as the executive director of the Black Creek Community Farm. Deawuo is also now focused on finishing her master’s degree thanks to members of her community, who raised more than $15,000 to help her finish her education. Here’s her story.