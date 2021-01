'She was not a number. She was my baby.'

In 2020, there were 24 suspected overdose deaths in Guelph, up from just seven the year before. In Waterloo region, there were nearly 98, the most counted in the region since health officials started tracking. Brenda Kraemer lost her 16-year-old to overdose in July of 2020 and says she wants people to remember the humanity behind those numbers.