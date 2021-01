Rexdale siblings help to fight COVID-19 in their neighbourhood with care packages

One thing that's clear in this pandemic — COVID-19 has hit different parts of the city in different ways. Low-income, high-density neighbourhoods have had the highest number of cases. It's something a pair of siblings in Rexdale saw in their area. So, they took it upon themselves to help. They started a charity called Rexdale Giveback, handing out packages with masks and hand sanitizers to residents. Our Toronto host Marivel Taruc spoke to them.