How Ontario could have avoided the long-term care crisis

Radio

23:36

Last spring, Ontario Premier Doug Ford promised to move "heaven and earth" to prevent more long-term care residents from dying of COVID-19. But today, more than one-third of the province's long-term care homes are in an outbreak. More than 960 residents have died since the start of October. And experts say it didn't have to be this way. Today, we're speaking to Dr. Samir Sinha — the director of geriatrics at the Sinai Health System and the University Health Network, and the director of health policy research at the National Institute on Ageing — about what Ontario could have done, but didn't.