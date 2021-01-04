Anger grows over politicians’ pandemic travelling

Radio

24:45

You’ve probably heard the words “avoid non-essential travel” frequently since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in Canada. But a growing number of provincial and federal politicians haven’t heeded that message. And as more stories emerge about vacations or travelling to see sick family members, many Canadians are furious. Today, Power and Politics host Vassy Kapelos discusses what we know so far and what the public health impacts of these revelations might be.