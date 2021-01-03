Why so many left, returned and then left Hong Kong again

Before Hong Kong switched hands from Britain to China in 1997, many city residents left, worried about the city's future under Chinese control. But then the handover happened, and the political climate appeared more stable than feared. So many of the people who had left Hong Kong came back. But now, more than 20 years later, concerns are back about Chinese control and what it means for Hong Kong and its residents. And many of those same people are now moving out of Hong Kong, again. Kennedy Wong studied this "re-return migration" as a student at the University of British Columbia, and sits down with Common to talk about the political forces and personal choices that have led many Hong Kong residents around the globe to move away and back — then away again.