The Sunday Edition17:08The difficulty of preserving pandemic stories while we're still living them

The difficulty of preserving pandemic stories while we're still living them

  • 1 hour ago
  • Radio
  • 17:08

When you think of rapid response teams in the context of a pandemic, you probably don't think: museum curators. But when a novel coronavirus began to take hold last February, curators around the world fired up their teams to collect what they could, as quickly as they could. Common speaks with Smithsonian Institution curator Alexandra Lord about the challenge of collecting and preserving objects that tell the COVID-19 story ... while we're still living it.

