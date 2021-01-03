Skip to Main Content
The Sunday Edition6:27Politics and the pandemic: My very 2020 year

Politics and the pandemic: My very 2020 year

  • 1 hour ago
  • Radio
  • 6:27

2020 is finally in the rearview mirror, and that has a lot of people heaving a huge sigh of relief. With COVID-19 wreaking havoc on our daily lives, it was a hard year for many. Stephanie Elliott calls it 'relentless.' Her 2020 was not only shaped by the pandemic, but also other major news events of the year, including the politics south of the border, and the wildfires raging in the western United States. Elliott reflects on her very 2020 year, which ultimately brought her home to Canada.

