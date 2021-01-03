The Sunday Magazine for January 3, 2021

The Sunday Edition1:41:58The Sunday Magazine for January 3, 2021
This week on The Sunday Magazine with guest host David Common:
• Smithsonian Institution curator Alexandra Lord on collecting COVID-19 stories
• Stephanie Elliott talks on why 2020 brought her back to Canada
• Kennedy Wong on migration to and from Hong Kong
Plus, we revisit conversations from 2020 with regular host Piya Chattopadhyay:
• Writer Eula Biss on immunity and vaccination skepticism
• Beatriz Colomina on why beds have also become workspaces