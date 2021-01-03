The Sunday Magazine for January 3, 2021

Radio

1:41:58

This week on The Sunday Magazine with guest host David Common: • Smithsonian Institution curator Alexandra Lord on collecting COVID-19 stories • Stephanie Elliott talks on why 2020 brought her back to Canada • Kennedy Wong on migration to and from Hong Kong Plus, we revisit conversations from 2020 with regular host Piya Chattopadhyay: • Writer Eula Biss on immunity and vaccination skepticism • Beatriz Colomina on why beds have also become workspaces