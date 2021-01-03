McMindfulness: how capitalism hijacked the Buddhist teaching of mindfulness

Tapestry53:52McMindfulness: how capitalism hijacked the Buddhist teaching of mindfulness
Ronald Purser, a Buddhist teacher and a professor of management, advises us to approach mindfulness techniques with a critical eye. He says mindfulness practices have been co-opted by capitalist interests, freeing corporations and governments from responsibility for the larger issues at play in our stressful society.