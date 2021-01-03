Skip to Main Content
Tapestry53:52McMindfulness: how capitalism hijacked the Buddhist teaching of mindfulness

McMindfulness: how capitalism hijacked the Buddhist teaching of mindfulness

  • 3 days
  • Radio
  • 53:52

Ronald Purser, a Buddhist teacher and a professor of management, advises us to approach mindfulness techniques with a critical eye. He says mindfulness practices have been co-opted by capitalist interests, freeing corporations and governments from responsibility for the larger issues at play in our stressful society.

Recommended for you

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

Trending Now

Minister’s travel outside Canada ‘completely unacceptable’: Ford

The National

21 hours agoVideo
2:22

Ontario public health official comments on finance minister's trip

CBC News Toronto

1 day agoVideo
1:12

All Hands Together: A documentary about an old-fashioned Newfoundland kitchen party

CBC News Newfoundland

2 days agoVideo
21:04

Canadians stuck in U.K. confused about how to get home

The National

2 days agoVideo
2:03

Quebecers defy lockdown despite crackdown on rule breakers

The National

2 days agoVideo
2:50

now