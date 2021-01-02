The House’s 2020 year-in-review

Radio

48:32

On the show this week: A new year brings hope for an eventual return to normalcy, but many of the issues of 2020 will carry on. The House revisits some of the most important events, interviews and audio moments from the past year, including a look back at the pre-pandemic world, the early days of COVID-19, the reckoning over institutional racism, the Conservative leadership race, and the WE controversy.