Skip to Main Content
CBC News: The House48:32The House’s 2020 year-in-review

The House’s 2020 year-in-review

  • 2 days
  • Radio
  • 48:32

On the show this week: A new year brings hope for an eventual return to normalcy, but many of the issues of 2020 will carry on. The House revisits some of the most important events, interviews and audio moments from the past year, including a look back at the pre-pandemic world, the early days of COVID-19, the reckoning over institutional racism, the Conservative leadership race, and the WE controversy.

Recommended for you

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

nowVideo

Trending Now

Minister’s travel outside Canada ‘completely unacceptable’: Ford

The National

19 hours agoVideo
2:22

Ontario public health official comments on finance minister's trip

CBC News Toronto

1 day agoVideo
1:12

All Hands Together: A documentary about an old-fashioned Newfoundland kitchen party

CBC News Newfoundland

2 days agoVideo
21:04

Canadians stuck in U.K. confused about how to get home

The National

2 days agoVideo
2:03

Quebecers defy lockdown despite crackdown on rule breakers

The National

2 days agoVideo
2:50

now