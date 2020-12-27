LIVE: All in the Family

Skip to Main Content
The Doc Project and Replay Storytelling have teamed up for our first ever LIVE Zoom show! Recorded in front of a live-at-home audience, five performers from across Canada share stories about the kinds of relationships we have with those who raised us. From crashing your own dad's funeral, to helping your divorced mom navigate online dating, to the grandmother who drove you crazy, to that cherished last photo you took with your mom, enjoy the season with five festive family stories. Featuring Nisha Coleman, Veronica Antipolo, Yaw Attuah, Colette Micks, and Chris Graham. Hosted by Acey Rowe and Paul Aflalo.

